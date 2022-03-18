Josh Peck Details Where He and Drake Bell Stand Years After Rift as Bell's Wife Calls Him a 'Liar'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Josh Peck also spoke about why he didn't invite Drake Bell to his 2017 wedding to Paige O'Brien

Josh Peck is addressing his past drama with Drake Bell — and revealing where the two Drake & Josh costars currently stand today.

During an appearance on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast Wednesday, the 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actor was asked to play a "word association" game where he gave his opinion on various child stars. As Bell's name was brought up, Peck said: "Oh, he's fine. I wish him the best."

Peck then admitted they're "not really" friends at this point, leading co-host Josh Richards to recall Peck and Bell's former feud. The tension was sparked by Bell, 35, not receiving an invite to Peck's 2017 wedding to Paige O'Brien.

"I get married to my wife and I marry this good Irish Catholic girl. ... We have this small wedding," Peck said. "The dirty little secret I guess was like, I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for the 10 years since we had made the show. But no one needed to know that. Like, I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really love but maybe we weren't that close. So I didn't invite him to my wedding because I hadn't really talked to him in many, many years."

On the night of his wedding, Peck said Bell sent several text messages "cursing" and "coming" at him for not being invited. "It's delusional because it is like, 'Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number,' " Peck said.

Peck then recalled how Bell went online to publicize his issues with him.

"He starts writing these tweets that immediately catch fire," the Happy People Are Annoying author said. "So then he like, leans in and goes on this press tour about how heartbroken he is and like, creating this narrative that just wasn't true."

Josh Peck; Drake Bell Josh Peck (left) and Drake Bell | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Added Peck, "And here I am, I don't care about me. It's whatever. I signed up to be a public person, it is what it is. But here's my wife, right, who's getting torn down on the internet. I'm like, she's private and she just got married. Can't she just enjoy this?"

Months later, Peck chose to approach Bell about his actions when they ran into each at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

"I remember we were at the [MTV] Video Music Awards and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I look at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now,' " he recalled. "He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole five-minute performance of an apology."

Peck, who posted a photo at the time of the two hugging at the event, said that was "pretty much" the last time he had spoken to Bell.

"Drake & Josh is something I'll be synonymous with forever and I'm proud of it," he continued. "I want to like the guy that my name is attached to forever but unfortunately, it just sort of worked out the way that it did."

Peck's comments sparked a harsh reaction from Bell's wife Janet Von Schmeling, who called him a "total piece of s---."

"I stay quiet until lies happen. And … the fact that I was there at the VMAs, I was next to Drake. I was the one who told him Josh was coming [up to us]. I was there, heard it all," she claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, according to Just Jared. "Drake was never threatened by Josh …. that's actually hilarious. Bro, you're not tough.

She continued, "Also, yea, Drake apologized to your wife because you asked him nicely to. We actually hung out after that. Multiple times. We talked multiple times since then. You're a f------ liar. A f------ liar, Josh."

Von Schmeling later apologized to Peck's wife on Friday. But she said she's "not sorry" to Peck, saying that it's "really easy" to have his publicist not allow questions about Drake & Josh or Bell himself.

"We do it. Go watch interviews when Drake talks about his music," she added on her Instagram Story. "We don't talk about you and we don't talk about the show because we tell them that we're not talking about those things because we respect you."

Bell was recently sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim had accused him of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her at 15.