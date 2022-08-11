Josh Peck Applauds Jennette McCurdy for Being 'Brave, Funny and Thoughtful' in New Memoir

Jennette McCurdy's new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, debuted on Tuesday

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on August 11, 2022 03:17 PM
Josh Peck, Jennette McCurdy
Photo: Josh Peck/Instagram

Josh Peck has nothing but praise for fellow Nickelodeon alum Jennette McCurdy's vulnerable new memoir.

Celebrating the launch of McCurdy's book I'm Glad My Mom Died, Peck — who also released a deeply personal memoir titled Happy People Are Annoying this year — shared a sweet photo of the pair hugging. He also included a note, both congratulating and raving about the retired actress' efforts.

"My friend Jennette wrote a book and it's out today," the former Drake & Josh star, 35, wrote on Instagram. "She's brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!"

McCurdy, 29, responded: "Love you my friend! Thanks for the kind words."

Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
Philip Cheung for The Washington Post via Getty

McCurdy's memoir goes into detail about how her late mother, Debbie, allegedly physically and emotionally abused her. Debbie died in 2013 after battling cancer.

Describing the book's rather bleak title, the Empty Inside podcast host recently told PEOPLE: "It's thought-provoking."

"But even though it may seem black and white, there's a fullness to my narrative," she added. "Life can be dark — and messy. Nobody has a perfect life."

McCurdy's book also explores her career as a famous child actor, reflecting on her days starring on Nickelodeon hits iCarly and Sam & Cat. But not all moments from that time have been positive for her.

"My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited," she told The New York Times ahead of the book's launch. "It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing."

McCurdy's former iCarly costar and real-life friend, Miranda Cosgrove, expressed shock upon learning of the exploitation claims.

"When you're young, you're so in your own head," Cosgrove said in The New York Times piece. "You can't imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."

McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died is available everywhere books are sold.

