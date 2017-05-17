Josh Murray Still Wants Kids Despite 2 Failed Engagements & Abuse Claims Impacting His Life 'Tremendously'

Josh Murray may not have found his special someone on reality TV, but he’s still hopeful of finding love and starting a family one day.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Show, the former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant opened up about his two failed engagements — he was previously engaged to Andi Dorfman after season 10 of The Bachelorette, and later engaged to Amanda Stanton after season 3 of BiP — and his desire to be a dad in the future.

“I need your help. I have two failed engagements, unfortunately. Two very public engagements that I take very seriously. Unfortunately, there are things that everybody knows or thinks they know [about me],” Murray, 32, told Harvey. “I’m a people pleaser, so in both relationships, at the every beginning, [when there are red flags], I tend to carry that to the next level when I know I should walk away,” he said, and added, “I don’t know what to do. I’m feeling kind of hopeless right now.”

Harvey, 60, then questioned the Bachelor nation alum about Dorfman’s previous claims that her ex-fiancé was verbally abusive, and Stanton’s claims that was controlling in their relationship.

“That’s what’s tough to hear all the time,” said Murray. “I feel like people can relate, in any situation when you’re in something you don’t want to be in, it ends up not being very good.”

He continued: “I don’t like airing my dirty laundry. I don’t like talking bad about other people and ruining their lives, but unfortunately that’s happened with me.”

According to Murray, Dorfman and Stanton’s claims have negatively impacted his dating life.

“It’s affected it tremendously. I feel hopeless,” he said. “People are already judging me based upon what others are saying.”

In an attempt to help Murray with his dating life, the talk show host set up the bachelor with two ladies, one of whom he went on a date with. During his date with Lana, Murray was quick to inquire about and discuss the possibility of children in the future.

“I would have gotten married yesterday and had kids if I could have. I just love family and I’m very close with my brother and sister an my parents,” Murray admitted on the date. “So that’s the one piece that’s really missing in my life, having a wife and having kids. My parents love kids and they can’t wait to have grandkids.”

He added: “I put pressure on myself! … It’s very important to me. It’s the most important thing right now.”