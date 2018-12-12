Actor Josh Henderson has been arrested on a burglary charge, PEOPLE confirms.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 37, was arrested for a felony charge of burglary and booked at 4:03 a.m. on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles County jail records show that Henderson was released later that morning on a $50,000 bail. His court date is listed as Jan. 3, 2019.

Henderson’s reps did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ reports that Henderson’s neighbors came home this weekend to find about $7,000 worth of jewelry missing. The neighbors reportedly called the cops and said they had surveillance footage of the alleged crime. They claimed the footage showed Henderson and two other men.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sources told TMZ that Henderson’s arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

“Josh was initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this,” a source said. “Josh is innocent and we are confident he will be cleared very quickly.”

Henderson recently starred in Hallmark’s movie Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. His previous acting credits include The Arrangement, Dallas, Desperate Housewives and Step Up.