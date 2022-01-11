Josh Gad Remembers 'Loving Soul' Bob Saget with Heartfelt Video from the Late Full House Star

"Hard to watch through tears," Josh Gad captioned a video message that Bob Saget sent to his daughters last year

Josh Gad is mourning the loss of a friend after Bob Saget's death.

The Frozen star, 40, reminisced about the late actor who died Sunday at age 65, sharing a video message that Saget sent to his daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 7, last January after they watched Full House together during quarantine.

"A year ago, I shared with Bob that Full House was my girls' favorite show on TV. It brought them so much joy during the darkness of the pandemic. Within minutes I received this video. I truly hope it brings you the same smile & joy it brought our family. Hard to watch through tears, but this was the essence of the selfless, genuine, beautiful, loving soul that was Bob Saget," Gad captioned the video.

Gad appeared on Saget's podcast, Bob Saget's Here for You, in January 2021, and the pair began a friendship sparked by their mutual appreciation of each other's work.

They particularly bonded over Danny Tanner, the beloved patriarch Saget played for eight seasons on Full House from 1987 to 1995, before returning for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which aired its fifth and final season in 2020.

"Hi Ava and Izzy, it's Bob Saget here," the late comedian said in the video. "Danny Tanner, right? I'm older than the guy you're watching on the TV."

"I just talked to your dad for the first time and ... you're just very fortunate," Saget continued. "Of course, he loves you guys so much and he is just one of the sweetest people I have ever spoken to. So, congrats on having a great dad."

Saget added that he had "become Danny Tanner," noting their shared obsession with cleanliness: "I use hand sanitizer all day long, literally, it's always at my disposal. I have a cleaning rag that's microfiber. I have become Danny Tanner."

Gad also opened up about mourning Saget during his appearance on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's The Hoda Show. "I'm still picking up the pieces of the shock and grief," Gad told host Hoda Kotb.

"My girls got through the pandemic discovering Full House," he recounted. "And as Danny Tanner was a surrogate father to me after my parents got divorced and I was growing up watching Full House, and him being this anchor keeping his family together, watching my girls process this trauma of this sort of loss they were going through with COVID, was sort of one of the greatest gifts I could have ever imagined."

"He was a good human being ... He was one of those people who just exuded warmth and joy, and he always had a smile on his face. I was going through our texts last night, and every one of them began with such a warm compliment, or just a genuine sort of joyful opportunity to reach out and tell me that something I did had moved him," Gad added.

Saget was found dead Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after performing a stand-up comedy set the night before. An initial autopsy found that there was no "drug use or foul play."