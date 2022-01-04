Peacock will release all six episodes of Wolf Like Me on Jan. 13

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher Begin a Twisted Romance in Peacock's Wolf Like Me — Watch the Trailer

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are getting close in the new trailer for Wolf Like Me.

Gad takes on the role of Gary who is struggling to provide for his daughter after becoming a widow and he meets Mary — played by Fisher — in the genre-bending series, which premieres on Peacock on Jan. 13.

The duo's first encounter appears to be anything but romantic as Mary hits Gary's car and his daughter Emma has a panic attack. Yet, soon sparks fly between the unlikely couple as Mary visits their home following the accident and provides support for Emma in ways that Gary never could.

In the trailer, the romance appears threatened by Mary's secrets that she refuses to share with anyone. "I'm a complicated person, I've got baggage," Mary tells Gary.

As Mary continues to bond with Gary and Emma, she reveals that her "life is a mess" and Gary responds, "Messy is good."

The six-episode series — which was created by Abe Forsythe — follows Mary and Gary's twists and turns as their romance unfolds even as she tries to push herself away from him.

"It felt like the universe was bringing us together," she explains.

Their relationship appears to be showing cracks as Gary questions what happened to Mary's husband.

"I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people," Forsythe — who directed all the show's episodes — said in a statement. "You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching."