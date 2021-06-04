Josh Duhamel Jokes Netflix 'Dumped' Him After Jupiter's Legacy Cancellation, Shares Shirtless Pic

Creator Mark Millar announced this week that the Jupiter's Legacy cast were let "out of their show commitment" as the team takes the universe into a different direction

Josh Duhamel is on the rebound after being "dumped by" Netflix.

On Thursday, the actor shared a shirtless photo in character as Sheldon Sampson, aka the super-powered Utopian from the action series Jupiter's Legacy.

Just under a month after the big-budget series premiered on Netflix May 7, creator of the comics, Mark Millar, revealed in a Twitter statement Wednesday that they "made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga."

Duhamel, 48, wrote alongside the Thursday photo — which shows off his ripped physique — in jest, "When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there. ... #sexysantasummer What's up, @hulu?"

Millar said in his statement that he is "really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," as he explained that it would become somewhat of an anthology series moving forward, taking on new avenues of the same "vast and rich" universe.

He added that "we're confident we'll return to it later," with a thank you to "the cast and crew who made this look so great."

In another Instagram post Thursday, Duhamel opened up further about the show ending. "It's never easy to hear that a project you cared about/ believed in/ put so much into is ending prematurely. It was a challenge and a privilege to dive into the character of Sheldon/ Utopian. I got to do things as an actor that took me to places I had never been," he wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots.

"A big thank you to @netflix for giving us this opportunity and an even bigger thank you to the fans - you took us to the #1 spot around the world and we stayed there for almost 2 weeks," continued Duhamel. "Your support of the show means everything."

"To the cast and crew- we put all of our lives on hold to take on the challenge of creating a new universe together. It truly took blood, sweat, and tears," he added. "I'm so proud of what we accomplished together and the journey we had (on & off the screen) is something I'll never forget. #NoLegacyLivesForever (But maybe this one will)."

Jupiter's Legacy also starred Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter, Mike Wade and Elena Kampouris. Speaking to Den of Geek in April about the superhero show, Duhamel explained what attracted him to his character.

JUPITER'S LEGACY Credit: STEVE WILKIE/NETFLIX

"Honestly, I thought I was too old to [play a superhero] at this point. Thankfully, the guy that I play is an aging superhero. Plus they can age me down too. So I go from being in my 30s to the present day, which is about 90 years later," he said. "I go from this young man to this grizzled superhero who'd seen it all and sort of carried the weight of the world on his shoulders for 90 years. And there is a weight to that."

"The interrelationships and the dynamics between this family, and how dysfunctional it is in some ways, is what really drew me to it," said Duhamel. "I loved the idea of a superhero family from a psychological point of view. The superhero stuff is fun, too, don't get me wrong — I do really enjoy putting that suit on — but at the end of the day I wanted to be part of a really good story. I think that's what we have."