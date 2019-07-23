Watch Josh Duhamel Attempt to Escape Chilling Shark Encounter in Movie Based on True Story

Another summer, another shark movie.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive trailer of Discovery Channel’s first original feature-length scripted Shark Week movie, Capsized: Blood In The Water, Josh Duhamel — along with costars Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett and Josh Close — go on an unexpected journey that leads to a chilling shark encounter.

Based on a true story, the film takes place in October 1982. After an unexpected storm leaves the group’s yacht capsized, the crew is left to drift for days in the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks.

As they lose hope of a rescue, the crew does everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Shark Week 2019

Image zoom Josh Duhamel

Discovery Channel’s 31st Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 28 and runs until Sunday, August 4. This year’s docket of apex predator entertainment includes 20 hours of original programming.

Capsized: Blood in the Water premieres July 31 at 9 p.m. ET.