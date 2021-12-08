Jury deliberations in Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse trial will begin after the closing arguments

Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Posts 'Justice for the Children' as Closing Arguments Begin in His Trial

Amy Duggar King is continuing to speak out on social media amid her cousin Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse material trial.

Closing arguments began on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial, and Amy appeared to reference the ongoing case on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Stop & PRAY today that there is justice for the CHILDREN," she wrote, repeating a similar sentiment on her Twitter page.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and later pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to conduct as a teenager, has been accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

Amy, 35, previously posted about his case on the first day of the trial last week.

"Today is a heavy day," the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on her Story. "This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served."

In another slide, she added: "Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the trial, both the defense and prosecution have relied on expert witnesses to argue their respective cases to the jury.

The prosecution has tried to prove that Josh is the only one who could have committed the alleged crimes on the computer in question, while the defense has suggested that other people could have been responsible and that the government was not thorough in investigating the case.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duggar Trial: Computer Expert Details What He Saw on Office Computer at Center of the Case

The prosecution rested on Monday and the defense on Tuesday. Jury deliberations may start as early as Wednesday after each side presents their closing arguments.

On Tuesday, dad Jim Bob gave Josh a warm side-hug in the courtroom gallery's front row, across the divide separating attendees from the defense and prosecution.

The family patriarch made his first appearance at the trial and told PEOPLE in the courtroom he had been waiting to be cleared to attend after earlier being subpoenaed in a pretrial evidentiary hearing.

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.