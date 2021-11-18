Josh Duggar Heads to Court Hand-in-Hand with Wife Anna for Pre-Trial Hearing in Child Porn Case

The court date comes days after Anna Duggar announced the birth of her seventh child with the former TLC star

Anna Duggar supported husband Josh Duggar in court Thursday for the pre-trial hearing in his child sexual abuse material case.

In a video for local Fox affiliate KNWA tweeted by photographer Garrett Fergeson, the couple was seen holding hands as they headed into the courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Just two days prior, Anna, 33, announced the birth of her seventh child with Josh, a daughter named Madyson Lily. In an Instagram post, she shared that the baby was born Oct. 23, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

Josh was arrested in April on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum pleaded not guilty the following day in court and was later released from jail to his designated third party custodians, family friends Lacount and Maria Reber. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 30.

Though the judge noted at the time that she could not "in good conscience" release Josh to his then-pregnant wife and their children, she granted him "unlimited contact" with the kids, so long as Anna is present. Aside from his own children, however, Josh has not been permitted to have contact with any other minors, including his many nieces and nephews.

Anna previously appeared in court alongside Josh for a September hearing during which a judge denied several of Josh's motions to suppress evidence and get his case dismissed. Anna was spotted leaving the courthouse with Josh in footage captured by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Anna was "standing by" her husband amid the controversy.

"She thinks Josh is innocent," the source said, adding, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there."

If convicted of the charges against him, the former reality star faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Josh has faced various other controversies in the past. In May 2015, he apologized for his "wrongdoing" following the release of a 2006 police report that revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 30, and Jessa, 29, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

That same year, Josh revealed that he cheated on Anna and admitted to struggling with addiction to pornography after Gawker reported about his active accounts on Ashley Madison — a website that helps to facilitate affairs.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.