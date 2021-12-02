Prosecution Gets Heated Questioning Josh Duggar Relative and Colleague: 'You Were Hiding Something'

Day three of Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse material trial grew tense when witness Matthew Waller took the stand.

Waller was a former colleague of Duggar's at the used car lot he worked at, Wholesale Motors. He is also a relative of the 19 Kids and Counting alum — his brother David Waller is married to Priscilla, the sister of Duggar's wife Anna.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dugger, 33, has been accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at Wholesale Motors. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

During his opening argument on Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts alleged that Duggar had installed a Linux partition on the computer, which effectively split the hard drive in two, and that the child sexual abuse material was found on the partitioned part.

The prosecutor also said the partitioned part of the computer had a different password from the main hard drive, one that Duggar allegedly used for other personal accounts and that included his birth year, Intel1988.

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty

On Thursday, Waller testified to working for Duggar from late January through April of 2019, selling cars and doing some mechanical repairs.

When questioned first by Roberts, Waller said there were occasionally others at the car lot but that he and Duggar were the only ones working full time and he only ever saw him and Duggar using the keypad to get into the office, where the computer was located.

Waller also told Roberts that he doesn't remember ever giving the main computer password to anyone else.

One of Duggar's defense attorneys, Travis Story, then questioned Roberts about the password on the partitioned harddrive, asking if Intel1988 rang a bell for him.

"Intel very faintly rings a bell," Waller replied.

Roberts immediately got up to redirect, telling Waller in a raised voice, "I told you I thought you were hiding something, didn't I?"

"I asked you specifically if you were intending to testify to something that you were not telling me," Roberts added, indicating that Waller previously said he didn't know the password.

duggar family Josh Duggar

Waller told Roberts the word "intel" was "vaguely familiar, very faintly familiar."

"If you know what I mean," he added, to which Roberts said, "No sir, I don't know what you mean."

Defense attorney Story then got back up to ask Waller if he remembered the government asking him about the password before.

"It's hard to remember who are the government lawyers and who are the defense lawyers ... I'm just starting to get it straight," he said.

Story asked whether the defense simply instructed him to tell the truth on the stand, and Waller said yes.

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Duggar Announces Birth of 7th Baby with Husband Josh Duggar Ahead of His Child Porn Trial

Roberts redirected again, asking Waller if he was hiding his knowledge of the password, to which Waller said it was difficult to remember all the details of the case.

When he repeated that "the word 'intel' was vaguely familiar," Roberts asked where he first heard that, because the government never mentioned it in their questioning before the trial.

Waller admitted that the defense was the one who brought it up, so Roberts asked if the defense had told him information he didn't otherwise remember. Waller replied yes.

The heated back-and-forth continued, with Story getting up to ask Waller whether the defense gave him information outright or was simply asked questions during the pre-trial prep. Waller said they only asked questions.

"When we asked if it [Intel1988] meant anything it seemed to ring a bell," Story said, and Waller responded, "A big bell."

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

Roberts stood up for another round of questioning, though the judge told him at this point, "Mr. Roberts, we can only beat this horse so many times."

Noting that he only had one more question, Roberts repeated Waller's earlier testimony that he didn't remember the password to the main computer. Waller confirmed this, and said he would use a sticky note Duggar pasted on the computer in order to remember it.

Roberts finally asked whether he ever heard Duggar mention the other password, Intel1988, around the office, to which Waller said he didn't recall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Duggar's trial is expected to last five to six days. Some of his immediate family members, including sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and brother Jedidiah Duggar, are on the list to potentially take the stand as witnesses later on.

If convicted of the charges against him, the former reality star faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.