Jill and Jedidiah Duggar Included on Potential Witness List in Josh Duggar's Child Porn Trial

Josh Duggar has been charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material

Jill Duggar Dillard and Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar could be potential witnesses in the trial for their brother Josh Duggar's child sexual abuse material case.

During jury selection on Tuesday, a list of "confirmed or potential" witnesses was presented by the judge. On that list were both Jill and Jedidiah's names, PEOPLE confirms.

It's unclear if the two siblings are confirmed witnesses for the prosecution or defense at this time.

At a previous pre-trial hearing this month, the prosecution had revealed that one of their other proposed witnesses was Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar. Though he testified on Monday, Jim Bob's name did not appear on the list of witnesses on Tuesday.

Josh, 33, was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty following an April arrest and was released pending his trial.

Jury selection ended Tuesday evening and the opening arguments start Wednesday. The trial is expected to last five to six days.

Jill and Jedidiah Duggar Included on Witness List in Brother Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Trial Credit: Jedidiah Duggar/instagram; youtube; shutterstock

Jill, 30, and her sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, now 29, previously came forward as victims after news broke in 2015 that Josh had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager.

During a May detention hearing, Homeland Security agent Gerald Faulkner described the files allegedly found on Josh's device as within the "top five of the worst of the worst" he had ever examined.

The agent also said Josh downloaded torrent files that included "a series of child sexual abuse material involving minor children ranging from about 18 months of age to 12 years of age."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Josh's lawyers moved to exclude Faulkner's statement about the images being "the worst of the worst" from the upcoming trial, a request the judge ultimately granted.

duggar family Josh Duggar

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Josh is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, who were previously featured on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting. Following Josh's arrest earlier this year, the couple issued a statement saying: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Most of the Duggar family has refrained from speaking publicly about Josh's case since he was arrested. In a brief statement to PEOPLE at the time, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard said: "It is very sad."

Amid Josh's legal woes, TLC canceled the family's reality series, Counting On. In their statement, the network said it felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Their previous show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 after Josh's molestation scandal came to light.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.