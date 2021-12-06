Jessa Duggar Attends Brother Josh's Child Porn Trial as Judge Denies Defense's Motion to Acquit

Josh Duggar's attorney Justin Gelfand filed a motion for acquittal on both charges of knowing receipt and possession of child pornography, stating there was "insufficient evidence"

The 29-year-old mom of four sat next to Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, during the fifth day of his trial and the women exchanged a brief side hug.

Josh, 33, has pleaded not guilty and vowed to "fight back in the courtroom."

As the trial picked up, Josh's attorney, Justin Gelfand, filed a motion for acquittal on both charges of receipt and possession, stating there was "insufficient evidence of known possession" and "insufficient evidence of actually knowing receipt by Mr. Duggar of child pornography."

Gelfand stated that James Fottrell, a top computer forensic analyst at the Department of Justice who examined Duggar's devices, provided insufficient evidence last Friday related to the cache file to establish knowing receipt of possession. Fottrell made his case for the prosecution during the trial's fourth day and outlined extensive time-and-place links between Josh and the downloading and viewing of child pornography at his work.

"I believe that evidence sufficient to go to the jury has been heard," Assistant United States Attorney Carly Marshall said in response to Gelfand's claim and proceeded to run through Fottrell's forensic evidence.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks sided with the prosecution and said he found there was "well more than sufficient evidence." The judge agreed the evidence presented by the prosecution satisfied the conditions to move forward and stated that there was "a plethora of evidence here to suggest a reasonable jury from which they could find there was possession." The defense's motion to acquit was denied.

During a four-hour cross-examination last Friday, Fottrell said, "We have lots of good evidence." Despite indications that the computer had been cleaned of the child sexual abuse material — for example, no video files were recovered in full — he said cached data and thumbnails auto-created when files are downloaded and accessed showed that the illegal photos and videos had once existed.

It was "forensically challenging," he admitted. But not impossible.

Josh Duggar Trial day 1 A sketch of Josh Duggar's trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas | Credit: John Kushmaul

"Some offenders understand it's dangerous to possess the material of this nature so they download it, view it and then delete it," versus amassing a library, Fottrell said, adding that he had found full-sized originals of one lewd collection of images in a part of the hard drive that retains deleted files.

"We are doing the best we can," Fottrell explained.