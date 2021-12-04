The trial comes nearly seven months after Josh, 33, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material

Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial: Every Close Duggar Family Member Who Has Attended So Far

Josh Duggar's child pornography trial began on Nov. 30. So far, several close members of the Duggar family have appeared in court during the first few days of the trial.

The trial comes nearly seven months after Josh, 33, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Below are all of the family members who have attended Josh's trial since Nov. 30.

Anna Duggar

Josh's wife Anna walked into court hand-in-hand with her husband on Tuesday for the first day of the trial. She has been present in court every day.

Anna, who was seen heading into the Arkansas courthouse with her husband, recently announced the birth of her seventh child with Josh, a daughter named Madyson Lily.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Anna, 33, was "standing by" her husband amid the controversy.

"She thinks Josh is innocent," the source said at the time, adding, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there."

Derick Dillard

Derick Dillard was first seen in court on Wednesday for the second day of his brother-in-law's trial. He has been in the courtroom every day since and is usually seated in the front row.

Derick sat next to Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, in the courtroom on Wednesday, arriving after opening arguments had ended. The pair appeared to be amicable and were speaking as they sat down and afterward.

His appearances in court come after it was revealed that his wife, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, could be a potential witness in the trial.

During jury selection on Tuesday, a list of "confirmed or potential" witnesses was presented by the judge. On that list were both Jill, 30, and her brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar. It's unclear if the two siblings are confirmed witnesses for the prosecution or defense at this time.

In a brief statement to PEOPLE at the time of Josh's arrest, Jill and Derick said: "It is very sad."

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth have attended court several times in the first week. On Thursday, Anna and her sister-in-law Joy-Anna shared a brief and amicable interaction inside the courtroom.

On Friday, Joy-Anna and Austin opted to sit several rows behind the front row reserved for the Duggar family.

In May, the couple broke their silence on Josh's charges, saying that they were "heartbroken."

"The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core," their statement read. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited."

Joy-Anna and Austin added, "We ask for prayer for all those involved. and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

Justin Duggar

Justin Duggar appeared in court earlier in the week and sat in the front row with Anna and Derick. Justin also interacted briefly with other members of the family, including Joy-Anna's husband Austin.

The 19-year-old has not spoken publicly about his brother's accusations.

Following Josh's arrest earlier this year, the siblings' parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, issued a statement, saying: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."