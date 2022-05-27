Jason Duggar Says He Will 'Never Stop Loving' Brother Josh After 'Fair' Federal Prison Sentence

Despite his grief over the situation, Jason "Jase" Duggar said he has "forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings"

Jason "Jase" Duggar is breaking his silence after his older brother, Josh Duggar, was sentenced following a child pornography conviction on Wednesday.

"Yesterday my oldest brother was sentenced to 151 months, around 12 1/2 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography," Jason began in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday. "In my opinion, judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed."

Continuing, Jason said, "My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made, his actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Saviors name!! Joshua's poor decisions have greatly effected [sic] those around him, in particular his wife, seven children and our family as a whole."

The former TLC star concluded his post by noting that he has forgiven his older brother for "his wrongdoings."

"With that said, I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings!" he wrote. "My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!"

On Wednesday, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison and ordered to pay fines and special assessments of $50,100.

Jason was also in attendance as U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down the sentence of 151 months in total to the 34-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star at the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville.

Jason isn't the only member of the Duggar family to publicly comment on Josh's sentencing.

"The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity," the Dillards wrote in their statement.

"I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised," she said in the clip. "And honestly, where he's going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him."