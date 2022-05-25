Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Father Jim Bob Support Him in Court as Child Porn Sentencing Is Underway
Josh Duggar's family is in court with him as he learns what sentence will await him for his child pornography convictions.
Josh's father, Jim Bob, his wife, Anna, and his siblings Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Jason Duggar were seen at the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning before proceedings began for U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks to tell to Josh, 34, what penalties he will face for his crimes.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty in December of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. As a result of these convictions, he is facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction.
Leading up to Wednesday's sentencing, members of Duggar's family spoke out both in favor and against the former reality star.
Mother Michelle, 55, wrote a letter to Judge Brooks asking for leniency in his sentencing because "Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others."
Anna, 33, also wrote a letter to Judge Brooks calling her husband a "loving, supportive and caring father."
Both Michelle and Anna's letters prompted cousin Amy (Duggar) King to issue her own statement to PEOPLE, which began: "I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin."
In addition to her anger at Josh himself, she wrote, "I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable."
Amy, who later wrote an open letter urging Anna to divorce Josh, concluded her statement to PEOPLE: "In my opinion, 20 years could never come close to justice for the children harmed. ... My heart hurts for his children during this time."