Josh Duggar was taken into custody Thursday after his eight-day child sexual abuse material trial

Josh Duggar Seen Smiling in New Mugshot After Being Convicted of Possessing, Receiving Child Porn

After being found guilty of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material, Josh Duggar was taken into police custody and posed for a new mugshot.

In the photo, taken less than an hour after news of the guilty verdict broke on Thursday, the 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum is smiling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When he left the courtroom earlier on, however, Duggar appeared more somber. As he was led away in handcuffs, the U.S. marshals who were ordered to take him into custody let him stop briefly by the gallery's front row where wife Anna Duggar sat with his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, and others.

Duggar grew visibly distraught as he and Anna, 33, spoke — his eyes tightening and face crumpling, though his mouth was covered with a mask — before he was taken away.

Josh Duggar mugshot Josh Duggar | Credit: Washington County Sheriff

Duggar, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to his conduct as a teenager, was arrested in April and accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Having been found guilty, he now faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on both counts. However, prosecutors said he would be sentenced only on the count of receipt as possession is technically a lesser included offense.

Duggar's sentencing is expected in four months but a date hasn't been scheduled pending a pre-sentence investigation.

As they left the courtroom on Thursday — the eighth and final day of the trial — his defense team vowed to appeal the outcome.

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty

Some of Duggar's family members have spoken out about the verdict, including Duggar's cousin Amy Duggar King, who praised the jury's decision to convict.

"May the juror's and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them. May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time," she wrote on Twitter.

"May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love," she continued. "May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."

Derick Dillard, who was present in the courtroom when the verdict was read, told PEOPLE why he and wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Duggar's younger sister, had attended some parts of the trial. (Jill, 30, appeared at Wednesday's proceeding but was not present for the verdict being read out on Thursday).

"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," he said, adding, "America is the best country to get justice."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.