Josh Duggar Will Not Appear on TLC's Counting On, Though Wife Anna Will Be Featured

Josh Duggar may be out of rehab, but he won't be back on TV any time soon.

PEOPLE confirms Josh, 28, won’t appear on his family’s new TLC series, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, which was recently picked up for a full season after the original three-part special aired in December.

However, his wife Anna, 27, who appeared in the special, will also star in the series and has already been featured in promos for the season, set to premiere Tuesday.

“I don’t know what I’m stepping into,” Anna says in a recently released first look at the new season, reflecting on her life after Josh admitted to cheating on her and harboring an addiction to pornography before checking into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois in August.

“I don’t know how to handle each situation,” she adds. “It’s not anything I ever would have thought I would walk through. [I tell myself,] ‘Just do the next right thing, have the next right response for the next 15 minutes.’ ”

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed Josh is back home in Arkansas after a seven-month stay at rehab center Reformers Unanimous.

“If nothing else, this is a happy time for their kids,” a source told PEOPLE of Josh and Anna, who share four children together.

The Duggar family has also confirmed that Josh is out of rehab on their website: “We are so thankful for everyone who worked with Josh in this program,” reads their statement. “It was a crucial first step in recovery and healing for Josh. Josh has now returned to Arkansas, where he will continue professional counseling and focus on rebuilding relationships with his family.”

Counting On premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.