The Fox News journalist sits down with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for an exclusive interview – their first since the molestation accusations against son Josh

Megyn Kelly Talks Duggars Interview: 'My Goal Is to Answer Some of the Harder Questions'

Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly will speak to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Wednesday for their first exclusive interview since son Josh’s molestation scandal.

“There was no magic to it,” Kelly tells PEOPLE of how she secured the high-profile interview. “I approached them and made the argument that I would be the best person for them to sit down with. I told them the truth, which is that I will be tough, but I will be fair. I think they know that’s my reputation.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the news broke that Josh allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager, Jim Bob and Michelle, Josh and his wife Anna all released statements acknowledging his behavior, but the family has yet to speak out since.

“My goal going down there is to get the story,” says Kelly.

“A first-person account of what Josh did, who was involved, what the parents did about it, how they satisfied themselves that it had been resolved, what they did to help the victims, and to answer some of the harder questions about whether they behaved hypocritically.”

One line of questioning that will not be answered in the interview with Jim Bob and Michelle?

“They do not want to talk about the details of the molestation, and I understand that as the parents of those involved, and that’s fine,” she says. “I’ve been told I’m not going to get answers there.”

But, even with that request, Kelly says there are no limitations on their discussion.

“I think people want to hear more about when it was reported, why that time was chosen as opposed to an earlier time,” she says.

“And especially the Duggars’ critics, whether they regret any of their strong comments on morality. In particular, with respect to certain lifestyles, now that they have been so hammered for their own sins. I think that is a fair question, and they should answer that.”