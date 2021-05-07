Josh Duggar Leaves Jail a Week After Being Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Per a judge's ruling, Josh Duggar must remain with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, and be confined to their home with GPS tracking as he awaits his trial

Josh Duggar has been released from jail a week after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, was seen leaving the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday in video captured by local news stations.

Josh did not answer questions as he left jail and headed to a waiting car.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Josh would be released from custody provided that he must remain with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, and be confined to their home with GPS tracking.

The ruling came a day after Josh requested that the court "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person," according to a bond motion obtained by PEOPLE.

Josh was arrested on April 29 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled not guilty the following day in court.

The former reality star currently faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts if he is convicted, making his total possible sentence 40 years, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

A pretrial hearing has been set for July 1, while the trial is scheduled to begin on July 6.

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors said investigators found more than 200 images depicting child sexual abuse on devices seized from Josh by Homeland Security in March 2020.

According to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner, the images were "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

Josh, the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids, has faced various legal battles and controversies over the years.

In May 2015, he apologized for his "wrongdoing" following the release of a 2006 police report that revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, now 29, and Jessa, now 28, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.