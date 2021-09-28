Josh Duggar Leaves Court with Pregnant Wife Anna After Push to Dismiss His Child Porn Case Fails 

Josh Duggar’s defense team has been engaged in multiple disputes with the prosecution over evidence leading up to his criminal trial for receiving and possessing child sex abuse material

A judge has denied four out of five of Josh Duggar's motions to suppress evidence and get his child pornography case dismissed amid his ongoing legal woes.

Duggar, 33, has been charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse material. He pleaded not guilty to the charges following his April arrest and was released pending his Nov. 30 trial.

Ahead of the trial, his defense team has filed multiple motions regarding the evidence in the case, most of which were denied at a Monday hearing, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

The defense's requests included a motion to suppress statements Duggar allegedly made to federal agents during the course of their investigation, a motion to dismiss the case entirely on claims that investigators failed to "preserve potentially exculpatory evidence," a motion to suppress photographs of Duggar's hands and feet taken while he was in custody, and a motion to dismiss Duggar's indictment because of technicalities over who was running the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation.

The fifth motion, another request to suppress evidence, has not yet been ruled on by the judge.

Lawyers for Duggar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After the hearing, Duggar was spotted exiting the courthouse with his pregnant wife Anna, who previously said she was expecting their seventh child together this fall. Their appearance was captured by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News.

Following his release from jail earlier this year, Duggar was granted "unlimited contact" with the couple's children — Mackynzie Renée, 11, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and Maryella Hope, who will turn 2 in November — provided that Anna is present. He is not allowed to see any other minor children, including his many nieces and nephews.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Anna, 33, is "standing by" Duggar.

"She thinks Josh is innocent," the insider said in May, adding, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there."

The prosecution in Duggar's case has disputed each of the defense's claims and previously accused Duggar's team of embarking on a "fishing expedition for evidence that is either nonexistent, immaterial to his defense, or already produced." That was in response to a motion filed by the defense in July claiming the prosecution was refusing to turn over evidence.

The defense has also successfully delayed the upcoming criminal trial, which was initially set to begin in early July. It was postponed in June to Nov. 30 after the defense said it needed more time to forensically analyze all of the electronic devices involved in the investigation.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

The reality star, who prosecutors believe had more than 200 images of children on his computer, is no stranger to scandal.

In 2015, a now-destroyed 2006 police report that surfaced indicated he was investigated but never charged for molesting five underage girls, including sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald. He said at the time that he was "extremely sorry" for the "wrongdoing."

Amid his current legal troubles, TLC canceled the Duggar family's show, Counting On, which was created as a spinoff series to 19 Kids and Counting amid the previous molestation controversy surrounding Duggar. In their statement, the network said it "feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.