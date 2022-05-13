Amy Duggar Is 'Furious' at 'Delusional' Family for Supporting Josh Duggar Ahead of Child Porn Sentencing

"I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin," Amy tells PEOPLE exclusively

Amy (Duggar) King is speaking out against her family's unwavering support of her cousin Josh Duggar as he awaiting sentencing in the wake of being found guilty in December of possessing and receiving child pornography.

This week, Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, and mother, Michelle Duggar, penned letters to a judge in support of the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 34. Both letters requested Josh be returned home to his family "in a timely manner" and urged the judge to consider his "tender heart" and kindness to others" when determining his sentence.

But Amy, 35, challenged their actions on Twitter Thursday.

"Sickened by the news lately," she wrote. "I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I'm not afraid anymore."

Amy expanded on her comments in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

"I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin," she wrote. "I'm struggling to even find the words to express how angry I am."

She continued, "I'm angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person. ... But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable."

Noting that she's "not ok today," she added, "I take a lot of intentional effort to protect my mind and heart and still, this has me crumpled. But you know what? We're not supposed to be ok in light of any of this. And I'm giving myself the grace to feel all the anger and sadness and disappointment running through me."

She concluded, "I am grateful for the support of my husband and my mom's gentle reminders that this isn't ours to carry alone. I am humbled by the love you guys are showing us. Thank you for being here with me, through it all."

On social media earlier in the day, Amy wrote, "First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there's a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can't ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?"

In a final Twitter upload, Amy told everyone to "wake up" and "stop living in denial."

"Abusers are not all shady men lurking in alleyways. They are amongst your friends, classmates, coworkers, family, etc.," she added. "They are sociable, well-liked, charismatic, charming even, making it that much more important to act accordingly when outed."

In a letter to Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, Michelle, 55, detailed Josh's character to help ensure "a fair and just sentence is determined." She then said her son "has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others."

"Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person," she continued. "He is wise financially — saving money for the future and purposing not to go into debt. He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children. He is also generous and shares his resources with others in need."

Michelle additionally requested that Josh be "reunited with his wife and family in a timely manner."

Per the Daily Mail, Josh's wife Anna, 33, maintained that she's still "happily married." She also called him "the kindest person" as well as a "loving, supportive and caring father" to their seven children.

Josh was previously arrested for the crimes in April 2021. The former reality star, who was found guilty on two charges, faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Amy told PEOPLE on Friday: "In my opinion, 20 years could never come close to justice for the children harmed. Still, I pray that he will be sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison. My heart hurts for his children during this time."