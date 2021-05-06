Josh Duggar's Computer Had Software That Would Report Internet Porn Usage to Wife Anna: Officials

The Christian-based program, called Covenant Eyes, is designed to protect users from objectionable content and help monitor the screen activity of those with porn addictions

In their federal investigation into Josh Duggar, investigators uncovered a program installed on the former 19 Kids and Counting star's computer that monitored his internet usage and would report its findings to his wife, Anna, according to officials.

The program, called Covenant Eyes, was registered under Josh and Anna's name, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner said in a virtual detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to Covenant Eyes' website, the program is an "accountability software" that is meant to protect users from objectionable content and help monitor the screen activity of those with porn addictions.

The software "periodically captures screenshots," which are then analyzed by artificial intelligence and sent to a trusted "ally" who can hold the user accountable for their internet usage, the website said.

During Wednesday's virtual detention hearing, Faulkner said Covenant Eyes was unable to detect Duggar's internet usage after a password-protected network was installed on his computer.

According to Faulkner, investigators found child sexual abuse materials on an isolated part of the computer's hard drive that was not monitored by Covenant Eyes.

Covenant Eyes' president and devout Christian, Ron DeHaas, said in a 2008 blog post that he co-founded the project after his "passion and burden for the devastating effects of Internet pornography weighed heavier and heavier, and I could not stop."

"From a business standpoint, or from the standpoint of security of my family, I actually thought about stopping in September, 2000. But God kept opening doors, and I could not stop," DeHaas — who also founded Nehemiah Ministries, a 160-acre retreat and counseling center for pastors and missionaries — wrote.

Covenant Eyes currently has over 150,000 subscribers, according to the company's website.

Josh, 33, was arrested on April 29 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled not guilty the following day in court.

A judge at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas ruled on Wednesday that Josh will be released from the detention center where he's been held for the last week to designated third party custodians. The judge also ruled that Josh be confined to their home with GPS tracking.

In May 2015, Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" following the release of a 2006 police report that revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, now 29, and Jessa, now 28, subsequently stepped forward and identified themselves as two of the victims.

Months later, in August 2015, Gawker reported that the oldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

Josh ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife in an apologetic statement on the Duggar family website.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," the statement read.

If convicted of the current charges against him, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.