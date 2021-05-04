The former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested last week on child pornography charges

Josh Duggar Asks Court to Release Him on Bail, Arguing He Is Not a Flight Risk

Josh Duggar is asking to be released on bail after he was arrested on child pornography charges last week.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, is requesting that the court "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person," according to a bond motion obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Duggar argues in the motion that he is demonstrably not a flight risk, citing the facts that he has known about his federal investigation since November and that he has no previous criminal convictions as proof that he is "neither a risk of flight nor a danger to the community."

Further, the motion argues that because Duggar is a public figure, it is unreasonable to see him as a flight risk.

"Duggar has a widely-recognizable face and has spent the majority of his life in the public spotlight—making any concern that he is a risk of flight all the more unwarranted," the motion says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A detention hearing is currently scheduled for Wednesday.

Duggar was arrested last week on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled not guilty and currently remains in custody.

Though the judge said at his initial hearing that if released, he will not be allowed to live with minors, Duggar is requesting that he be allowed to return home to his pregnant wife and six children.

"Duggar is requesting that this Court permit him to return home to his immediate family during the pendency of this case. The residents of his home are his wife (who is pregnant) and their six children," the motion says.

Duggar apologized in May 2015 for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

If convicted, Duggar could face up to 40 years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.