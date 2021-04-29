Josh Duggar Arrested, Being Held in Jail in Arkansas

Online jail records do not indicate what charges he was arrested on when he was booked

Josh Duggar has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday. Online jail records do not indicate what charges he was arrested on when he was booked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Representatives for Josh and for TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Josh, 33, has faced various controversies since entering the public eye with his family on TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting.

In mid-May 2015, Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 25, and Jessa, 24, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Months later, in August 2015, Gawker reported that the oldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

Josh ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on wife Anna Duggar in an apologetic statement on the Duggar family website.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," the statement read.

Most recently, Josh faced a real estate lawsuit in 2019. In September of that year, KARK.com reported that a three-day jury trial is set for Josh, who is "accused of fraud and is being sued for 'quiet title' and breaching a contract, according to court records."