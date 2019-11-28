The ever-expanding Duggar family just got a little bigger.

Anna and Josh Duggar welcomed their sixth child, daughter Maryella Hope, on Nov. 27 at 9:12 a.m. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

“Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” Anna wrote on Instagram Wednesday, announcing the news.

“We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!” she wrote alongside multiple photos of the newborn.



Image zoom Josh and Anna Duggar's daughter, Maryella Hope anna duggar/Instagram

Us Weekly first reported the news.

Anna and Josh, both 31, are also parents to Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 2.

Image zoom Anna and Josh Duggar with their children Anna Duggar/Instagram

The couple announced the news of baby no. 6 in April.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one!” Anna wrote on Instagram at the time. “As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars.”

RELATED: Duggar Family Celebrates 6 Pregnancies and Mourns Death of Grandma Mary on Counting On

In June, they revealed the sex of their baby on the way with a video in which one of the couple’s sons poured water over a gold beehive, which then bubbled over with pink foam.

“It’s a girl!” the kids squealed, jumping up and down with excitement.

“This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!” Anna captioned the clip. “Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall!”

RELATED: Josh and Anna Duggar: How They Overcame Scandal & Infidelity — and Are ‘Rebuilding a Life Together’

The past decade has been filled with ups and downs for the pair, whose marriage was rocked by scandal in 2015. Following Josh’s extended stay at a faith-based rehabilitation center, the pair entered marriage counseling. Nearly two years later, in March 2017, they announced that they were expecting their fifth child.

In September, Anna celebrated their 11-year anniversary on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple on their wedding day in 2008.

Image zoom Anna and Josh Duggar Kris Connor/Getty

“11 years ago, before God, our family and friends we said, ‘I do!’ — and my how the past 11 years have flown by!” she wrote. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through.”

“Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us,” she continued. “I am thankful for the 7 children He has given us together (5 here/1 in heaven/1 due in Nov)! I love you so much Joshua and look forward to growing old together! (Gotta admit though…being young together is pretty fun too!)”