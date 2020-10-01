"I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family!" Anna Duggar wrote on Instagram

Josh and Anna Duggar Celebrate 12 Years of Marriage: 'I’m Looking Forward to Growing Old with You'

Anna Duggar is celebrating 12 years of marriage to Josh Duggar.

Anna, 32, shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram on Saturday to mark the milestone in their relationship.

"12 years ago today we said, 'I do!' I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family!" Anna wrote in the caption, sharing a family photo. "Joshua, I’m looking forward to growing old with you! ♥️"

The couple share six kids: Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, who will turn 1 in November.

Anna and Josh welcomed Maryella the day before Thanksgiving last year. The mother of six wrote on Instagram at the time, "We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!"

In 2018, Anna shared another Instagram post to celebrate a decade of marriage with Josh.

"The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure," she said at the time. "So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!"

The pair's marriage was rocked by scandal in 2015 when Josh confessed to cheating on Anna and having an addiction to pornography.