Joseph Sikora Celebrates Power Book IV: Force Premiere with BTS Throwback Photo: 'Tommy Is Back'

"This was day ONE of filming," Joseph Sikora captioned a behind-the-scenes selfie from his new Power spinoff series Power Book IV: Force, which premieres Sunday on Starz

Joseph Sikora is back in action.

The Power Book IV: Force star, 45, celebrated the spinoff's premiere on Instagram Saturday by sharing a throwback photo from the first day of filming the new Starz show, in which he reprises his role of Tommy Egan from the original series.

"It's here. February 6th," Sikora wrote in the caption. "This was day ONE of filming. Thank you God. I want EVERYONE to let me know what you think. TOMMY. IS. BACK."

The actor was met with celebratory messages from his costars in the comment section. "Love you brother!!!" wrote costar Kris D. Lofton. "Go crazy unc," Michael Rainey Jr. commented. "Congratulations Joseph!! All the love coming your way. Bout to be #1. Cheers brother," Shane Harper added.

Sikora attended the show's New York City premiere last weekend with La La Anthony, who played his love interest Lakeisha Grant in the OG Power series. He and Anthony, 39, also made separate appearances in the show's first spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost.

Force follows Tommy as he sets up shop in Chicago for his own drug empire [SPOILER ALERT] following the deaths of Lakeisha and his best friend/business partner James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in the 2020 Power series finale.

Sikora previously spoke with PEOPLE about the show and where Tommy's headspace is in the first episode. "He's lost," Sikora explained last month.

"He lost his brother Ghost. He lost the woman he loves, Holly, and their unborn child. He lost Keisha. His mother is non-existent," he added. "We've always seen Tommy with something. We've seen what he hates, but also what he loves — and he's lost both. He's lost any connection he's had. Everybody [is] against him and he's burned a lot of bridges. ... He knows there is no return to New York. He can only go forward."

The Chicago-born actor starred in Power since its premiere in 2015, throughout the entirety of its six-season run on Starz. Created by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with 50 Cent, the show has also spawned the spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the upcoming final installment Power Book V: Influence.