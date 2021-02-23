Joseph and Kendra Duggar Welcome Their Third Child, Daughter Brooklyn Praise

"We couldn't be more thankful for her," the couple said of their newborn daughter

The Duggar family has expanded once again!

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar have welcomed their third child together — a daughter named Brooklyn Praise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joseph, 26, and Kendra, 22, announced the happy news in a video on TLC, revealing that their new bundle of joy was born at 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. and measured 20 1/4 in. long.

"It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children," the Counting On couple said. "Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her. It seems the entire family is already in love with Brooklyn Praise. Children really are an inheritance from the Lord and we are so honored to be her parents! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

Brooklyn joins brother Garrett David, 2, and sister Addison Renee, 1.

Joseph said they found their daughter's name while reading baby books together during Kendra's pregnancy.

"We were looking through name books and pretty much, this one really stood out to us," he said of the name Brooklyn.

While Kendra admitted that the first night with Brooklyn was a tough one, she said they couldn't be happier to hold their daughter in their arms.

"That joy of getting to see her sweet face, it was definitely rewarding," she said.

Image zoom Joseph and Kendra Duggar and their kids Garrett and Addison | Credit: joseph and kendra duggar/instagram

The TLC stars announced that they were expecting their third child in August. Months later, they revealed the sex of their "tiebreaker" baby.

"We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL 💖 The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!" the couple wrote on their Instagram account, sharing some family photos complete with pink balloons and confetti.