Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra are giving their son Garrett David a baby sister!

The Counting On stars revealed Tuesday that they’re expecting a baby girl in November.

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ….It’s a GIRL🎉💝We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Their announcement included a photo of Kendra, 20, happily holding a pink onesie with the number two on it while Joseph, 24, cradled their 1-year-old son Garrett, who wore a blue shirt with a number one on it.

On the Duggar Family website, the family said it was Garrett who first revealed the sex of the upcoming arrival thanks to a “smash cake” at his first birthday party that contained pink frosting in the middle.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” Kendra said in a statement on the site. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

She added that she also sought advice from Joseph’s sister (and mom of three) Jessa Seewald, 26, on how to adjust to life as a mom to more than one baby.

News that they are having a daughter came the same day Joseph’s brother Josiah revealed that he and wife Lauren are also expecting a baby girl.

Image zoom Joe and Kendra Duggar Elizabeth Joy Photography/elizabethjoyphoto.com

Joe and Kendra, who tied the knot in September 2017, announced in April they were expecting their second child together.

“When I found out that we were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Kendra said in a video. “It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

The pair celebrated Garrett’s first birthday earlier this month with a sweet Instagram message noting his future as a big brother.

“You have brought so much joy just seeing you explore all of the firsts in life! You love to explore with your little fingers, little hands and little feet,” the post read. “We love you so much 💙We know you will be such a good big brother to our new addition this November!”