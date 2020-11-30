The Counting On stars are already parents to son Garrett and daughter Addison

Joseph and Kendra Duggar Announce Sex of Third Child on the Way: 'Our Tiebreaker Is a Girl'

It's another girl!

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar revealed the sex of their third child on the way on Monday, announcing that they are expecting a baby girl.

"We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL 💖 The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!" the couple wrote on their Instagram account, sharing some new family photos complete with pink balloons and confetti.

The TLC stars announced that they are expecting their third child in August. The two are already parents to son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, who turned 1 earlier this month.

The couple celebrated their little girl's first birthday with family and cake.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little Addie!!!" the proud parents wrote in an Instagram post. "We just adore every little thing she discovers and cheer her on every little milestone she makes 🥰 We're so blessed to have her in our family! Her brother Garrett loves her so much and we couldn't be more grateful for such a fun and spunky little girl to do life with."

The family can't wait to become a party of five, they said at the time of their latest pregnancy announcement.

"We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby," the pair previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life-size baby doll."

"Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!" they added.

Joseph, 25, and Kendra, 22, tied the knot in September 2017 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, followed by a honeymoon in Greece.