Counting On's Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Welcome Daughter Addison Renee

Kendra Duggar welcomed daughter Addison Renee on Nov. 2

By Natalie Stone
November 04, 2019 04:19 PM

The Duggar family has added another baby to its growing brood.

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their second child, daughter Addison Renee, at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, the couple announced Monday.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the Counting On couple said in a statement on their website alongside a photo of their newborn baby girl.

“She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts,” the statement continued. “We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Addison Renee weighed 7 lbs. 12oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

Joseph and Kendra, who tied the knot in September 2017, are also parents to 17-month-old son Garrett David.

In April, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together. “When I found out that we were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Kendra said in a video. “It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

And in June, they revealed that they were going to be welcoming a baby girl in November.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar with son Garrett
www.duggarfamily.com

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ….It’s a GIRL🎉💝We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Their announcement included a photo of Kendra happily holding a pink onesie with the number two on it while Joseph cradled Garrett, who wore a blue shirt with a number one on it.

On the Duggar Family website, the family said it was Garrett who first revealed the sex of the upcoming arrival thanks to a “smash cake” at his first birthday party that contained pink frosting in the middle.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” Kendra said in a statement on the site. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

