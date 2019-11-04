Counting On's Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Welcome Daughter Addison Renee

The Duggar family has added another baby to its growing brood.

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their second child, daughter Addison Renee, at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, the couple announced Monday.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the Counting On couple said in a statement on their website alongside a photo of their newborn baby girl.

“She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts,” the statement continued. “We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Addison Renee weighed 7 lbs. 12oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

Joseph and Kendra, who tied the knot in September 2017, are also parents to 17-month-old son Garrett David.

In April, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together. “When I found out that we were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Kendra said in a video. “It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

And in June, they revealed that they were going to be welcoming a baby girl in November.

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ….It’s a GIRL🎉💝We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Their announcement included a photo of Kendra happily holding a pink onesie with the number two on it while Joseph cradled Garrett, who wore a blue shirt with a number one on it.

On the Duggar Family website, the family said it was Garrett who first revealed the sex of the upcoming arrival thanks to a “smash cake” at his first birthday party that contained pink frosting in the middle.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” Kendra said in a statement on the site. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”