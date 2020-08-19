The Counting On stars are already parents to son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, 9 and 1/2 months

Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Are Expecting Their Third Child: 'Life Is Full of Surprises'

Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra are expanding their family.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!” the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Counting On stars, who got married in September 2017, are already parents to son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, 9 and 1/2 months.

“We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby,” the couple says. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.”

Image zoom The Duggars Erica Kirby Photography

Image zoom Erica Kirby Photography

After their wedding at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Joseph, 25, revealed his excitement to start a family.

“It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife,” he said at the time. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

Now as the couple prepares for their third child, they are enjoying every moment.