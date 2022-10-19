Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday — and he admits he's "bummed" about it.

Baena, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, tells PEOPLE he was emotional following the elimination — which came after his best scores of the season.

"It's hard not to be shocked when you really put your heart out on the ballroom floor," Baena says. "I had my best scores last night. I had my second-best scores tonight and it was like, these were my two favorite dances, my best dances so far or well, they were my best dances."

"It's a shock because I'm on such a high from last night, tonight, having so much fun," he adds. "Having a blast last night, was so emotional and meant so much to me. And so, to just say goodbye, it's a bummer and it's a shock but I'm just really happy that I had this experience in the first place."

Tuesday's "Prom Night" episode saw Baena and his pro partner, Daniella Karagah, dance a cha cha to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon. During Monday's episode, which was themed "Most Memorable Year," they performed a rumba to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

The double-performance week ended with Baena receiving a 32/40 on the cha cha, and a full-week score of 66/80.

"You have improved so much," judge Bruno Tonioli said. "Every performance, I can see the work you're applying."

Upon their elimination, Karagah admits she was surprised to be the couple voted off on Tuesday.

"We were super surprised. In general with the scores, with the results, I feel like Joe did such a great job," she tells PEOPLE. "Cha cha is such a hard dance to learn, and so is the rumba. And I feel like people kind of forgot that he's not a ballroom dancer. This is not what he does, he's a bodybuilder. And for him to move the way he fricking moves these past two nights is so impressive, and his work ethic was unmatched."

She adds, "I am just so freaking proud of how we finished the competition. It was super surprising, but you never know how it's going to go in the show. Everyone left is so great, so it's just — s--- happens."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.