Joseph Baena Says His 'DWTS' Elimination Was 'Emotional' After Earning Best Scores of the Season

The actor and fitness model was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during Tuesday night's "Prom Night" episode

By
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 10:21 AM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night” - JOSEPH BAENA, DANI KARAGACH
Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday — and he admits he's "bummed" about it.

Baena, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, tells PEOPLE he was emotional following the elimination — which came after his best scores of the season.

"It's hard not to be shocked when you really put your heart out on the ballroom floor," Baena says. "I had my best scores last night. I had my second-best scores tonight and it was like, these were my two favorite dances, my best dances so far or well, they were my best dances."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night” - DANI KARAGACH, JOSEPH BAENA
ABC/Eric McCandless

"It's a shock because I'm on such a high from last night, tonight, having so much fun," he adds. "Having a blast last night, was so emotional and meant so much to me. And so, to just say goodbye, it's a bummer and it's a shock but I'm just really happy that I had this experience in the first place."

Tuesday's "Prom Night" episode saw Baena and his pro partner, Daniella Karagah, dance a cha cha to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon. During Monday's episode, which was themed "Most Memorable Year," they performed a rumba to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

The double-performance week ended with Baena receiving a 32/40 on the cha cha, and a full-week score of 66/80.

"You have improved so much," judge Bruno Tonioli said. "Every performance, I can see the work you're applying."

DANI KARAGACH and JOSEPH BAENA dwts
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach. Andrew Eccles/abc

Upon their elimination, Karagah admits she was surprised to be the couple voted off on Tuesday.

"We were super surprised. In general with the scores, with the results, I feel like Joe did such a great job," she tells PEOPLE. "Cha cha is such a hard dance to learn, and so is the rumba. And I feel like people kind of forgot that he's not a ballroom dancer. This is not what he does, he's a bodybuilder. And for him to move the way he fricking moves these past two nights is so impressive, and his work ethic was unmatched."

She adds, "I am just so freaking proud of how we finished the competition. It was super surprising, but you never know how it's going to go in the show. Everyone left is so great, so it's just — s--- happens."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Related Articles
Joseph Baena; Arnold Schwarzenegger
Joseph Baena Explains Why Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Never Do 'Dancing with the Stars'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week
'DWTS' Recap: 2 Pairs Receive a Perfect Score and a Prom Night Dance Marathon Changes the Game
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI, TYRA BANKS, JORDIN SPARKS, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
'DWTS' Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated
dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
'DWTS' Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon (Whom Tyra Banks Called Logan) Cheer on Charli D'Amelio on Dancing with the Stars
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon Cheer on Charli D'Amelio in 'DWTS' Audience
Cheryl Burke, Teresa Giudice
Cheryl Burke Sends Message to Teresa Giudice After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'Beginning of Our Friendship'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
shangela
Shangela Talks Making History on 'DWTS' Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” EMMA SLATER, TREVOR DONOVAN
Emma Slater and 'DWTS' Partner Trevor Donovan Dish on Their 'Great Connection' After Steamy Rumba
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” PASHA PASHKOV, TERESA GIUDICE
Teresa Giudice Says 'My Dream Came True' During 'DWTS' Run — Even Though She Knew She Wouldn't Win
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'