Jordyn Woods Wishes Will Smith a Happy Birthday with Throwback Photos — See the Sweet Snaps!

Will Smith may be one year older, but his close friendship with Jordyn Woods will never change.

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 51st birthday and was showered with celebratory wishes from all of his loved ones, including Jordyn, 22.

The model shared two sweet throwback photos on Instagram for the occasion — one of which showed Will lounging on a hammock surrounded by Jordyn, his sons Jaden Smith and Trey Smith, and Jordyn’s brother, Joshua Woods.

The other image, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, saw Will twirling a young Jordyn around by the hand in her pink dress and buns at a birthday celebration. In the background of the shot, Jaden (wearing a diaper!) can also be seen.

“Happy Birthday @willsmith ♥️,” Jordyn captioned the post.

Jordyn has known the Smith family for years, and it was actually Jaden, 21, who first introduced her to her former best friend Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn’s late father, John Woods, worked in the television business as a sound engineer and reportedly met the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star through work. (John died of cancer in January 2017.)

Over the years, Jordyn has made her appreciation for Will known on social media.

In honor of Will’s birthday in 2014, the model shared a throwback photo of the pair, referring to the actor as her “uncle.”

“Happy birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life,” she wrote. “Love you uncle willy.”

Most recently, on Father’s Day, Jordyn shared the same photo of Will twirling her around and wrote a sweet tribute to the actor.

“Going through pictures and came across this one. This is kind of amazing,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being a second dad to all of us! Happy Father’s Day @willsmith.”

Besides Jordyn, Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their three kids all shared posts in honor of the actor’s birthday Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday, Willard! I never considered you funny. But after many years, I finally get your humor. Thank you for teaching me how to laugh with you and how to laugh at myself,” Jada, 48, wrote beside a video collage. “My biggest birthday wish for you is … more poops and less gas❤️✨(If you didn’t watch the last @redtabletalk episode … you won’t get it😬).”

Jaden shared an emotional clip from the 2006 drama The Pursuit of Happyness that he co-starred in with his dad. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad I Love You More Than You Understand.”

“I Took This To Heart That Day On Set, Because You Would Tell Me We Weren’t Acting That We Were Displaying Real Human Emotions, And Those Words Really Impacted Me And Will Continue To For The Rest Of My Life, Just Like Everything You Say. I love you @willsmith Ps. Thank You For Writing My Verse On Never Say Never,” he continued.

Trey, 26, added in his post: “To the keeper and distributor of the best (life) and worst (women) advice I’ve ever been given… I want to wish you a very happy birthday. May you continue being a master of adding year but never growing up!!! Love you Big Guy… Drop a heart for the big fella!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #BestFriend #TurtleNecksAndChains #HappyBirthday #WillSmith #DonFuego”

Daughter Willow, 18, also posted a side-by-side photo of herself and Will as babies, writing on her Instagram Stories, “My twin” before wishing her dad a happy birthday.