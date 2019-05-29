Khloé & Tristan
Jordyn Woods to Make Her TV Acting Debut on grown-ish — See the First Photo

Season 2 of grown-ish premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

By Karen Mizoguchi
May 29, 2019 03:33 PM
Freeform/Eric McCandless

Jordyn Woods has booked her first acting gig.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the 21-year-old will guest-star on season 2 of Freeform’s grown-ish.

Woods is scheduled to appear later in the season and will portray a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.”

The star will most likely be sharing most of her scenes with star Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, the RA of Hawkins Dorm.

Season 2 of the hit series, which premieres June 5, will see Yara Shahidi‘s character, Zoey Johnson, navigating the remainder of her sophomore year without the financial help of her father (Anthony Anderson) after she admitted to cheating on a final exam. In addition, Zoey discovers that one of her best friends and roommates, Ana (Francia Raisa), has been hooking up with ex Aaron (Jackson) behind her back.

When the second half of the season picks up after the spring finale, Zoey and her friends find themselves at dramatic crossroads in their relationships, academics and adulthood, all while exploring topics such as cultural appropriation, mental health and academic scandal.

Also returning for season 2 are stars Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole and Diggy Simmons.

Woods has already appeared on reality television thanks to her time on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as ex-BFF Kylie Jenner‘s spinoff show Life of Kylie in 2017.

In March, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, for her first interview since she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On the 16th season of KUWTK, the incident with Thompson will be discussed among the famous family.

Season 2 of grown-ish premieres Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Woods will debut July 24.

