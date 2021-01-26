Jordyn Woods Takes on TikTok ‘Buss It’ Challenge, Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Says 'God Is Good'

The model assured fans that the video is “worth the wait” despite being late to the challenge

Jordyn Woods fans asked for her to do the "Buss It" challenge on TikTok, and she delivered.

The viral challenge features people looking dressed down, then glammed up as they twerk to "Buss It" by Erica Banks.

Woods, 23, shared a video on Monday as she got ready to film the dance. "I told you I would give you this 'Buss It' challenge. Some of you might be like, 'Oh that's old news.' I'mma still do it so I'm doing my makeup right now so I can film it," she said on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, the model posted herself doing the challenge much to her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns' delight.

"Worth the wait," she captioned the clip on TikTok.

In the video, Woods switches from wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie with her hair tucked back to a revealing black bodysuit with cutouts in the front and black pants. The model's hair flows as a fan blows behind the camera.

Towns, 25, reacted to the TikTok video on Twitter, writing, "God is Good."

Woods hasn't seen the Minnesota Timberwolves player "for a while" as "he's still recovering" from COVID-19, the model shared on her Instagram Stories.

