Jordyn Woods to Take Lie Detector Test on Red Table Talk Update: ‘There It Is’

Jordyn Woods has nothing to hide.

On an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, viewers will watch Woods, 22, take a lie detector test in hopes of putting any and all speculation to rest following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

In a preview for the episode, which airs on Monday, Pinkett Smith, 48, receives a question from a fan, asking if Woods actually took a lie detector test after saying she would.

The clip then transitions to show Woods, from her original appearance on the show, being strapped with wires as someone asks, “So are you ready to do your polygraph?”

Pinkett Smith then says, “Oop, so there it is!”

During the March episode, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF opened up about the allegations that she had kissed Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend.

Woods said that Thompson — the father of Kardashian’s daughter True — had kissed her after a party at his house, but she denied that the two ever had sex.

Woods’ Red Table Talk Update comes after she responded to some fans who accused her on shading Kardashian, 35, on Instagram on Thursday.

Just hours after Kardashian opened up about having forgiven Thompson, 28, and Woods, the model posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories, which many fans believed to be about the Revenge Body star’s posts.

The quote, which was re-posted from another account read, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t haves access to the new you.” Alongside the quote, Woods wrote, “Facts.”

Shortly after posting the original message, Woods made it clear that the quote was not meant to be a response to Kardashian.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian spoke out about her relationship with both Thompson and Woods, after she was criticized for her friendly treatment toward the NBA star on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A number of fans also slammed the reality star for not appearing to show Woods the same kindness.

“I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there,” Kardashian began in her first Instagram Story post.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” she continued, noting that even though she’s been hurt in the past, she’s still allowed to “forgive.”

Kardashian followed up with an additional message, clarifying that her post was also meant for Woods.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’” Kardashian wrote. “That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

Kardashian’s messages on forgiveness come after she revealed she had mixed feelings for Thompson after he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35th birthday.

The NBA star gifted Kardashian a diamond ring, which he told her was a “promise ring.”

“I was like, ‘I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it’” she said at one point in the episode. “‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.’ ”

During a confessional interview, Kardashian continued to insist that despite the gifts, there is still “nothing romantic” going on between her and Thompson.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since Thompson and Woods’ cheating scandal, which broke in February.