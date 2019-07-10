Jordyn Woods Rides Carousel, Totes Birkin Bag as Star of Music Video for Gunna's 'Baby Birkin'

Jordyn Woods is expanding her resumé to include music video star.

The model, 21, plays a starring role in the new music video for “Baby Birkin” by rapper Gunna, off of his debut studio album Drip or Drown 2.

In the clip, Woods sports a sleek, shoulder-length bob and a white suit with a pink sash, though she later swaps the outfit for a white dress.

The video takes place at a carnival, and features shots of Woods posing near a fortune-teller machine and on a carousel holding — what else? — an Hermès Birkin bag.

At one point, she and Gunna even giggle together while riding the carousel.

Woods shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the shoot ahead of the video’s release that featured her showing off three different colors of the iconic purse.

“Different colors on me I don’t wanna match,” she captioned the post, referencing a line in the song. “BTS baby Birkin.”

Though she snagged the starring role in “Baby Birkin,” it’s not Woods’ first time appearing in a music video; in April, she had a brief cameo in the video for “Way Too Much” by YouTuber Justin Roberts.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Gunna/YouTube

Woods found herself thrust into the spotlight in February after reports broke that she’d hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mike Marsland/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

The model later shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where she said Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking but denied having sex with him.

Nevertheless, Woods moved out of best friend Kylie Jenner’s house and remains estranged from her former friend’s family.

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Claims There Were ‘Situations’ with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Before Scandal

The scandal and its aftermath unfolded in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last month and chronicled Khloé’s anger upon learning Woods went public with her story before hashing things out directly.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says She’s as ‘Apologetic’ as She ‘Can Be’ About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

“She and Tristan violated me … I’m now all of a sudden getting death threats, people threatening my child,” she said. “I didn’t choose to go and make this public. Even if they did just peck, which they didn’t, she decided to do an interview before talking to me.”

Woods, meanwhile, recently told Entertainment Tonight she’s been “apologetic as much as I can be” toward Khloé.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In light of the drama, Woods has maintained her status as a budding entrepreneur, and last month launched a new style collaboration with boohoo.com.

The line includes 60 pieces from $15 to $60 in sizes 2 to 26, according to Refinery29.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Celebrates ‘Best Friend’ Jaden Smith’s 21st Birthday Alongside His Dad Will

She also helped celebrate the 21st birthday of close family friend Jaden Smith this week, sharing a photo of her and Jaden with his famous dad Will Smith, whom Woods refers to as “uncle,” on Instagram.

“Forever,” she captioned the post.