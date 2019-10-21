Jordyn Woods Says She's Single, Describes Her Ideal Man: 'I'm Not Picky'

Jordyn Woods knows exactly what she wants in a man.

The 22-year-old model shared her relationship status in a new YouTube video with her sister Jodie.

“I am single,” Jordyn said, before listing specific traits she looks for in a partner.

“It sounds cliché, but someone who is driven, someone who is passionate, someone that wants to be the best at what they do,” she said. “Someone that is intelligent. I cannot stand not being able to have a conversation with someone. And that’s the case with a lot of these guys out here. They don’t know how to hold a conversation. I’m not trying to waste my time.”

Jordyn continued, “Good sense of humor, some style would be nice. The list could go on, I’m not picky, but good skin, nice teeth.”

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says Criticism About Her Weight ‘Completely Broke’ Her

But while the model can clearly lay out her ideal man, her sister Jodie said he would have to get through her first.

“Before any guy dates Jordyn, I need to approve,” Jodie said.

“That means none of y’all are passing the cut,” Jordyn joked to the camera.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jordyn celebrated her 22nd birthday with close friends and family at an “intimate dinner” at TAO in downtown Hollywood. According to the insider, Jordyn’s mom Elizabeth had one of her daughter’s childhood drawings printed in 3D on her birthday cake. (Photos of the cake also surfaced on social media.)

Jordyn’s former BFF, Kylie Jenner, was unsurprisingly absent from the birthday celebration, seeing as she cut ties with Jordyn after she kissed Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True.

In March, Jordyn shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Jenner, 22, and Kardashian, 35, that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

The scandal drove a wedge between Jordyn and the famous family. In July, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally unfollowed her former friend on Instagram.

“Kylie has her circle of friends now that she is happy with,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue in August, Jordyn reflected on her “friend breakup” with Jenner, wondering, “What’s the definition of a breakup?”

The model then looked up the definition on her phone and read it out loud, saying, “‘The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.’ Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?’”

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” she continued, referencing her father’s death from cancer in 2017. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and … life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process.”

Jordyn said she’s working on finding her “self-worth” in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told the magazine. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”