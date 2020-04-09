Jordyn Woods Says She Plans to Release an Album After Her Time as Kangaroo on The Masked Singer

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty

Viewers guessed Jordyn Woods might be under the Kangaroo costume on The Masked Singer from the beginning, which took the model by surprise.

“Every single week I see tweets about me being the Kangaroo or people commenting on my pictures with the kangaroo emoji, saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could sing,’ with the winky face, just to see if I say anything,” Woods, 22, tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t even realize people would know, because I’ve never publicly sang. People are just smart.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Social media looked vastly different for Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, just over a year ago after news broke that she’d kissed NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and the father of her daughter True. Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 29, split for good after learning about his kiss with Woods and Woods moved out of Jenner’s house. Jenner, 22, unfollowed her longtime BFF on Instagram and Kardashian lashed out against Woods on Twitter, causing Kardashian/Jenner fans to do the same. The entire family ultimately severed their relationships with Woods, who felt she was “bullied by the world” because of the situation.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner in 2018. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Woods owned up to kissing Thompson (but not having sex with him) and told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith‘sFacebook Watch series Red Table Talk in March 2019. She laid relatively low since then, with The Masked Singer marking her return to the spotlight — and reality television — in a major way.

While her journey on the Fox singing competition came to an end Wednesday night after she took off her Kangaroo disguise, Woods says she plans to release her own music — and keep taking a stand against online bullying.

Image zoom Kangaroo; Jordyn Woods Michael Becker/FOX; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Im

Why did you want to go on The Masked Singer?

I felt like The Masked Singer was one of those opportunities of a lifetime where you can’t pass up if you get the opportunity to even be on it. And singing and music is something I’ve always loved, but it was a childhood fantasy. I didn’t think I would ever be on stage performing. The Masked Singer brought that to life for me except just in a giant kangaroo costume, which is even more of something I never would have thought to be a possibility.

Why did you pick the Kangaroo fighter costume? Who were you fighting against?

At first, I wanted something super girly, like the Flamingo last season, and then I realized that really deep down, there’s this fighter element to me. I was always pretty tomboyish and I love that the Kangaroo is cute but it also is kind of gender-neutral. At first, you didn’t know if it was a boy or girl and I loved the mystery to it. So I went with the Kangaroo because kangaroos are strong as hell and I strive to be as strong as the Kangaroo.

How do you think most people knew you before doing The Masked Singer?

Well, I definitely don’t think people thought I could sing, but everyone has their opinion. Sometimes people [are] like, “What is her talent?” You can be an influencer, I’ve filmed movies and I have my own businesses, but people are still like, “Okay, so what’s your talent?” As if entrepreneurship isn’t enough. I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn’t know existed before doing the show.

You talked a lot about bullying and feeling like an underdog in your clue packages. Where has most of that come from?

Even when I was younger I was always kind of the underdog. I was always different from the rest of the girls that went to my school and then as I got older I faced a lot of bullying online, even within the past recent year. So I just kind of took that and turned it into my strength. The things that happened to you don’t define you, you define you. So just make the best of life.

RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Reflects on ‘Year of Growth’ After Taking Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson

How has that last year been for you?

My life moves at such a fast pace that I’m just constantly moving forward. I feel like life is so short and unpredictable that you just have to really focus on the people that love you and things that are good for your soul and God, putting God first. No matter if you’re at odds or if you’re watching your life from the sidelines, sometimes you need to. Sometimes you have to be observant and silent and still in order to really gain your power back.

What were you referencing when you were playing basketball on Kanagroo Kourt with players wearing the number 23?

I call myself Heir Jordan and I’m born on the 23rd of September, so 23 is my favorite number.

You also showed paparazzi and said you found yourself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. What was that like?

Different, for sure. But I answer to God and I know that my purpose is bigger than me, so I dealt with what life gave me and moved forward.

What is your relationship now with social media after all that?

I would expect to be on my phone during this pandemic, I’m actually on my phone less. But social media, it’s like Kryptonite. It’s like I wake up and it’s the first thing I do.

Was it easy for you not to respond to people about being on the show after a year of ignoring negative comments online?

I’m used to not engaging too much, at least to negativity. I love responding to positive comments, but I don’t respond to negativity really. It’s like once a month I’m feeling petty, but most of the time I don’t even feed into it because that’s what people want. You can have 500 amazing comments and have one bad one and feed into the bad one and then people know that’s how they got your attention.

What’s the significance to the “you’re not on my mood board” quote in your recent Instagram selfie?

I just got the sticker and I thought it was cool so I added it to my phone case. I’ve been making a lot of mood boards and most likely if they were looking at it, they are not on the mood board. But that’s besides the point.

What else do you have coming up? Is there going to be an album?

Yes, there will be an album! Stay tuned for when this is over and I can actually get to the studio to record the music I’ve made.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.