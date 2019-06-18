Jordyn Woods Says 'Everyone Has Their Truth' Ahead of KUWTK Episode on Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods hopes viewers get to see the “real” her in the highly anticipated two-part finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will address her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Jordyn, 21, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday in response to the explosive trailer. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” she added.

When asked about how she thinks she will be portrayed, the model explained, “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”

Although the scandal is still very fresh, Jordyn is doing her best to stay focused on her future.

“Life moves on,” Jordyn told ET. “Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

As for what’s next for Jordyn, she said she’s “staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don’t think I’ve ever been more busy.”

“I was on Grown-ish,” she revealed to ET. “That comes out next month, and, yeah, hopefully, more stuff is coming soon.”

“Hopefully, the sky’s the limit,” Woods told the outlet. [I’m] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me.”

Jordyn added, “I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible.”

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode first posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian finds out that her sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend Jordyn hooked up with Tristan, the father of her 14-month-old daughter True.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” family friend Larsa Pippen can be heard saying as Khloé, 34, wipes away her tears.

“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” Kris Jenner insists.

But according to Kim Kardashian West, they have all the confirmation they need. “Tristan admitted it!” she exclaims.

As for Kylie? She can hardly believe the betrayal. “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’ ” she says in the clip.

And Khloé is equally blindsided. “I knew who he was — I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” she tells her sister.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” she adds, crying.

On Twitter, Khloé addressed the upcoming episode and warned fans that she wouldn’t be live-tweeting as usual.

“Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” she wrote. “Sorry guys.”

Reports of Jordyn and Tristan’s tryst first surfaced in February.

On March 1, Jordyn shared her side of the story in a Red Table Talk tell-all interview, claiming that Tristan, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie, 21, that she had been at Tristan’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

In the wake of the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains largely estranged from the family. A source told PEOPLE last week that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source. “She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!