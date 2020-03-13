Jordyn Woods is defending herself amid backlash for wearing a traditional abaya during her trip to the United Arab Emirates.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old model came under fire after posting several photos of herself on Instagram visiting Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque while wearing an abaya, an outer garment typically worn by Muslim women in parts of the Middle East.

When one user claimed that she had “mocked” the religion of Islam by wearing it, Woods replied in the comments, “I’m sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya… In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture.”

Woods also defended her decision in a separate post. Alongside a video of her twirling in her hotel room while wearing an abaya, she wrote, “for those of you that don’t know in order to enter the Mosque you must wear an Abaya. It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture.”

However, Woods also expressed that she’s still learning about the Muslim community. When a commenter pointed out that “the whole point” of an abaya is “to cover ur hair,” the former reality star responded, “Understood.”

“I just got properly educated,” she said in another response. “Thanks sis.”

This wasn’t the first time the influencer’s Instagram sparked criticism amongst social media users.

In January, Woods’ mother came to her defense when some internet trolls accused her of getting plastic surgery after she had posted a picture showing off her backside in a tight dress.

“When the bbl hits,” one user wrote, seemingly referencing a Brazilian butt lift — a procedure that transfers fat from other parts of the body to the buttocks to augment its shape and size without using any implants.

Woods’ mom Elizabeth was quick to respond to the trolls with her own Instagram post, asserting that, “No one has gotten any butt lifts.”

The mom of four explained that since Jordyn is her daughter, “she has my genetics.”

“We have ass naturally!” Elizabeth quipped. “This is one of the craziest things that I keep reading.”

Then, the matriarch urged followers to “focus on important things and make a positive change.”