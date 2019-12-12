Jordyn Woods Reflects on 'Year of Growth' After Taking Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson

Needless to say, it’s been an interesting year for Jordyn Woods.

In an interview with Extra, the model reflected on where she’s at in life, 10 months after news broke that she had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend. Though she didn’t directly address Thompson, Woods described 2019 as “the longest, shortest year of my life.”

“It’s been a year of growth, a lot of learning,” she said. “But that’s what life’s about, I feel like it’s about learning and growing, and life experiences teach you so much.”

“It’s been fun, it’s been stressful,” she admitted. “It’s been the greatest teacher ever.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 22, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Speaking to Extra, Woods said the support she’s received from “everyone” has been “amazing,” including Pinkett Smith and her family, whom she’s known for years. (Woods’ late father worked on Will Smith‘s show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.)

“I’m sure if there is any advice or anything that I need, they’re just a phone call away,” she said.

The interview comes just days after Pinkett Smith, 48, aired previously unseen footage from her interview with Woods on a special “Ask Us Anything” episode of Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith confirmed that Woods took a lie detector test during her appearance on the show earlier this year and released a clip of the moment. Though it was apparently a two-hour test, only a few minutes were shown, beginning with Woods sitting down Shon Thurman, a certified polygraphist.

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth,” Woods told Thurman. “That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

Thurman then asked Woods three questions: “Are you now in the state of California?”; “Are you currently sitting down?”; and “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods responded yes to the first two, and no to the third.

“I thought you did a fantastic job,” Thurman told Woods after concluding the test. “You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test.”

“She passed with flying colors,” Pinkett Smith added. “There’s always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there.”

Kardashian, 35, seemingly alluded to the lie detector test the following day when she posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

She and Thompson split after the Woods scandal. Sources have told PEOPLE they were already on the rocks at the time, considering he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.

These days, Woods remains estranged from the Kardashian-Jenners. Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, continue to co-parent their 20-month-old daughter.

Earlier this month, Kardashian said she had moved on, insisting on her Instagram Story that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote.

