Almost 10 months after it first broke, Jada Pinkett Smith is revisiting the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal.

On Monday’s special “Ask Us Anything” episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 48, confirms that Woods, 22, did indeed take a lie detector test during her appearance on the show earlier this year — and even airs footage of the moment.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith reveals. “It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

“It wasn’t for this show — it was for [Woods] and for people that she loves,” she adds.

As fans recall, reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk, claiming that Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted to Pinkett Smith that the next day, while she told her bestie Kylie Jenner and Kardashian that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

The scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family, effectively ending her longtime friendship with Jenner, 22.

Though Woods’ lie detector test didn’t air on Red Table Talk in March, Pinkett Smith includes parts of it in her latest episode. It was apparently a two-hour test, but only a few minutes are shown. It begins with Woods sitting down Shon Thurman, a certified polygraphist.

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth,” Woods tells Thurman when asked what she hopes to get out of the test. “That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

Thurman then asks Woods three questions: “Are you now in the state of California?”; “Are you currently sitting down?”; and “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods responds yes to the first two, and no to the third.

“I thought you did a fantastic job,” Thurman tells Woods after concluding the test. “You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test.”

“She passed with flying colors,” Pinkett Smith adds. “There’s always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there.”

Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, split after the scandal. Sources have told PEOPLE they were already on the rocks at the time, considering he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.

These days, Woods remains estranged from the Kardashian-Jenners. Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, continue to co-parent their 20-month-old daughter.

Earlier this month, Kardashian said she had moved on, insisting on her Instagram Story that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote.