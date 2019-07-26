Jordyn Woods Parties with Khloé Kardashian’s Ex, Houston Rockets Player James Harden

Image zoom Jordyn Woods, James Harden Scott Halleran/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods was spotted dancing and smoking hookah with NBA star James Harden — who happens to be one of Khloé Kardashian‘s exes.

In footage captured by TMZ, Woods, 21, can be seen in a busy nightclub wearing an off-shoulder top as she dances near Harden, 29, who is sitting down. The two partied in Houston, Texas, where Harden plays for the Rockets.

Harden and Khloé dated for eight months after meeting at Kanye West‘s Staples Center birthday party back in 2015. The point guard opened up about their relationship in 2017 to Sports Illustrated, saying that he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating a Kardashian.

“I feel like it was for no reason,” the basketball player continued, referring to the constant media attention.

“I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that,” he said. “It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Woods has gotten close to an ex of the Revenge Body star.

Woods was involved in a scandal earlier this year with Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloé shares 15-month-old daughter True.

She admitted on a tell-all episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk that Thompson had kissed her after a party at his house, but denied that the two ever had sex.

Still, she remains estranged from the superstar family and moved out of ex-best friend Kylie Jenner‘s house after news of the cheating scandal broke.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Eagle Lee/Barcroft Media; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The model has since said she is sorry and as recently as June said, “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” speaking with ET.

Khloé has said that she never wants to see Woods again.

But Harden and Thompson aren’t the only Kardashian exes who Woods has been seen in public with.

In June, Woods hung out with Kim Kardashian‘s ex Ray J, while they were filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Kim, 38, appeared with Ray J in the infamous 2003 sex tape that was leaked in 2007.