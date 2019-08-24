Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Her Friendship Status with Kylie Jenner: 'Does Anything Really End?'

Jordyn Woods is reflecting on her “breakup” with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the model, 21, opened up about her former friendship with Jenner, which ended in February after Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the ex of Jenner’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

When asked about her “friend breakup” with Jenner, Woods responded, “What’s the definition of a breakup?”

The model then looked up the definition on her phone and read it out loud, saying, “‘The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.’ Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?’ “

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” she continued, referencing her father’s death from cancer in 2017. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner; Jordyn Woods Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Woods also shared that she’s working on finding her “self-worth” in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told Teen Vogue. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Reveals New Tattoo’s Message: ‘What’s Meant for Me Will Never Miss Me’

Woods opened up about her alleged affair with Thompson during a March episode of family friend Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, explaining that Thompson, 28, had kissed her after a party at his house, but she denied that the two ever had sex.

The incident forced Woods and her longtime best friend Jenner to become estranged. Late last month, Jenner, 22, unfollowed Woods on Instagram.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was starting to bug Kylie.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian; Tristan Thompson; Jordyn Woods Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

“They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn,” the source shared, adding, “Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie.”

“Kylie is just over it,” the source explained. “She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Hopes to ‘Come Back Together One Day’ with Kylie Jenner: ‘That’s My Homie’

Image zoom Jordyn Woods

Though their friendship seems to now be a thing of the past, Woods recently said that she hopes they will someday reconcile.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods told Cosmopolitan UKof Jenner in a July interview.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God,” she added. “And come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”