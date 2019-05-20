Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Home Over 2 Months After Moving Out of Kylie Jenner's House

Jordyn Woods is moving on — and has officially moved out!

After moving out of longtime best friend Kylie Jenner‘s house following the fallout from her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson, Woods has found a new place to rest her head.

Woods, 21, showed off her new house on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of herself perched on her couch in her living room, which overlooks a view of the Los Angeles hills.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” she wrote. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”

A source tells PEOPLE Woods recently picked up the last of her belongings from Jenner’s home earlier this month.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” says the source. “While Jordyn did move out, she still had some belongings at Kylie’s house until recently.”

“Kylie has moved on and seems very happy,” adds the source. “It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s [house].”

Woods had been living in Jenner’s guest house for several years before news of her cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex broke.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Kardashian, 34, and Jenner, 21, that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Kardashian slammed Woods on Twitter after the interview, blaming her for breaking up her family, but she softened her tone a day later and placed the fault instead on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she admitted. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”