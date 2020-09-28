Jordyn Woods Goes Instagram Official with NBA Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns: 'I Found You'

Jordyn Woods is making her love Instagram official.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old model shared a series of photos on the social media platform of herself and her new beau, Karl-Anthony Towns, getting cozy on a beach together.

In one photo, Woods wraps herself around Towns, 24, before the duo strikes a pose together in another. In the third and final picture, the pair snuggles up beside the ocean as they remain closely linked within each other's arms.

The couple matched for the beachside occasion, with both wearing Versace swimwear, as Woods captioned her post, "I found you, then I found me."

The Minnesota Timberwolves center also shared a similar set of shots on his own Instagram account, where he captioned his post, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫."

Woods' new relationship comes after she recently appeared on Natalie Manuel Lee's, Now with Natalie, where she opened up about how her life changed following her scandal with Tristan Thompson. Back in 2019, reports surfaced that Woods had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child True.

Conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods — the former BFF of Kylie Jenner — spoke in the interview about how she dealt with the shame she felt in the aftermath of the drama.

"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," Woods told Lee. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."

Woods recalled isolating herself after dealing with backlash online once news broke of the scandal. "I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn't respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn't trust anyone. Everything in my life changed," she said.

However, Woods has since learned to accept what happened — and did so by acknowledging her faults in the incident.

"Looking at the situation, 'Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?' Things happen and that's what makes us human," she said. "But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can't accept what you've done or you can't accept that, then you can't heal from."

Woods continued: "It's easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. But you can't hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go."