Jordyn Woods and Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary with Tropical Vacation

The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in September

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are lucky in love!

On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their anniversary and marked one year of dating.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Woods, 23, revealed that the pair jetted off for a tropical island vacation to celebrate their exciting milestone.

In the slideshow of photographs, Woods shows off an array of stunning scenery, as well as a room adorned with a "Happy Anniversary" banner. In another snap, Woods poses in a one-piece bathing suit with the tropical backdrop behind her.

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week 🦜🌴," she captioned the photo series. In the comments section of her post, Towns, 25, wrote, "Love You."

Woods and Towns first revealed their relationship when they became Instagram official back in September. At the time, Woods shared a series of photos on the social media platform of herself and her beau getting cozy on a beach together.

In one photo, Woods wrapped herself around Towns before the duo struck a pose together in another. In the third and final picture, the pair snuggled up beside the ocean as they remained closely linked within each other's arms.

The couple matched for the beachside occasion, with both wearing Versace swimwear, as Woods captioned her post, "I found you, then I found me."

The Minnesota Timberwolves center also shared a similar set of shots on his own Instagram account, where he captioned his post, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫."

During an interview with Extra that same month, Woods said that she and the NBA star have been friends "for a long time" and "connected about losing a parent at a very young age."

Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, died at the age of 59 in April 2020 after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Woods' father, John Woods, died in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer.

"So, it was a very organic relationship that we'd been best friends for a while," Woods said at the time of falling for Towns.

Woods also explained that after she went Instagram official with Towns, people shamed her for her finding love post caption.